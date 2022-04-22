NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT Lowered to $27.00 at BWS Financial

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BWS Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NTGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NTGR opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. NETGEAR has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in NETGEAR by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $7,271,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after acquiring an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

