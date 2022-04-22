Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.05 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.Netflix also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.95. 552,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,123,151. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.52 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 60,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

