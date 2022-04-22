Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.053 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.22 billion.Netflix also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.50. The stock had a trading volume of 595,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,123,151. Netflix has a 1-year low of $211.52 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.94. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.31.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Netflix by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 60,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Netflix by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.