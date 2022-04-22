Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $280.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $218.22 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.52 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.94.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

