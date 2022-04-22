Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.17 ($93.73).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €81.96 ($88.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($124.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.55.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.