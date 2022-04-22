Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at SVB Leerink

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

