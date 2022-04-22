nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.55

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 5346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of nCino by 76.6% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.
nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.