nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.55

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 5346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Get nCino alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.00.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of nCino by 76.6% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.