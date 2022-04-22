National Bank Financial Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

CPPMF opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

