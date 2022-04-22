Nash (NEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $159,742.00

Nash (NEX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Nash coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nash has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Nash has a total market cap of $16.61 million and $159,742.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.01 or 0.07470522 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,632.27 or 0.99990907 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

