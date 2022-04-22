Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ opened at $169.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.