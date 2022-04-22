Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.50.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $169.44 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average is $190.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.