Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

