Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

