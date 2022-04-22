Namecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $38.65 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00006618 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $38.65 million and approximately $36,908.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,632.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.65 or 0.00806549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00202082 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023407 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

