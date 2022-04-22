Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 122.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $7,142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,024. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

