My DeFi Pet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.03 or 0.07378666 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,578.00 or 1.00103137 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034460 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

