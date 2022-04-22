Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $242.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.00. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $126.56 and a 52-week high of $249.11.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,936,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,582,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

