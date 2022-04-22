Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €330.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($354.84) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MUV2. Barclays set a €291.00 ($312.90) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($348.39) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MUV2 opened at €243.50 ($261.83) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €242.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €252.30. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($213.92).

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

