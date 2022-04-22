M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Wedbush

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of M&T Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.28.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $177.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

