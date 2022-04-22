M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS.

NYSE MTB traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.44. The company had a trading volume of 56,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average of $165.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after buying an additional 60,944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

