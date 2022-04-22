MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Reduced by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,638 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in MSCI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $15.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.33. 10,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.96 and a 200 day moving average of $564.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

