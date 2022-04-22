MSA Safety (MSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. MSA Safety has a one year low of $125.34 and a one year high of $172.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSA shares. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

