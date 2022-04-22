Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 79,000,530 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.11.
Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)
Further Reading
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.