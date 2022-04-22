Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 79,000,530 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.11.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and owns interests in the Falcon, Stanley, Livingston, Winters-1, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Galaxie, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

