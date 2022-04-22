Morgan Stanley Reiterates CHF 395 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 458 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 397.15.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

