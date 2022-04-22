Morgan Stanley Lowers Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.35 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

