Morgan Stanley Lowers CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $21.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,877 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 772,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

