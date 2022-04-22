Morgan Stanley Cuts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $12.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of REV Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of REVG opened at $12.58 on Monday. REV Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $791.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 106.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,149 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,714,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 431,284 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in REV Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

