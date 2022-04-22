Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $396.54.

MCO opened at $329.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.43 and a 200 day moving average of $358.74. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

