Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $299.68 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

