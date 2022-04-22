MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $200.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.58. 694,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,054. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $113.12 and a 12-month high of $195.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.