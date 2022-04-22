Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,839 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 88,776 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT opened at $125.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

