Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 42,951 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 54.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Datadog by 163.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,718,000 after acquiring an additional 139,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,740.04 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $14,116,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,027 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.