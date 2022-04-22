Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 21,257 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in NetApp by 60.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $10,073,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,573,808 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

