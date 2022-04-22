Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

