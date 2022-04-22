Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.42 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 953,997 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 772,390 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.