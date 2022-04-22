Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,974 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Shares of CINF opened at $140.28 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

