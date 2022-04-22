Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 36,361 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 81,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

NYSE:DVN opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

