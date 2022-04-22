Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,782 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

