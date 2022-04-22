Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,840 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of PTC worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after buying an additional 568,350 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,695,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,042,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,315,000 after buying an additional 132,249 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $101.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

