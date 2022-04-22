Mithril Market Capitalization Tops $36.01 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $36.01 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars.

