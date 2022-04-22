Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

MCW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,082 shares of company stock worth $201,867.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 488,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 499,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 230,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

