Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,065.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $89.93 or 0.00226349 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $5,065.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.50 or 0.07413656 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00037516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,579.41 or 0.99619047 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 86,955 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

