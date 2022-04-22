Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $47,391.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $23.17 or 0.00058766 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.89 or 0.07439967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,529.95 or 1.00276867 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 412,358 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

