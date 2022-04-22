Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) versus Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Head to Head Comparison

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A Intersect ENT -149.54% -709.52% -37.03%

42.4% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Minerva Surgical and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00

Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 227.16%. Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $28.28, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Minerva Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 2.24 -$21.46 million N/A N/A Intersect ENT $106.75 million 8.86 -$159.63 million ($4.79) -5.85

Minerva Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Intersect ENT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc. operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting; VENSURE Navigable and Stand-alone balloon, a sterile and single-use device, used to access and treat frontal, sphenoid sinus, and maxillary ostia in adults using a trans-nasal approach; and CUBE Navigation System, a virtual guidance platform for high precision ENT and ENT related skull-base surgeries. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

