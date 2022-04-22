MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $96.40 million and $57,869.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $8.90 or 0.00021952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.62 or 0.00255612 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004685 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00661693 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,832,257 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.