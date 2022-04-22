Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $25.56

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.56, but opened at $24.67. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The technology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $1,959,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 785.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 18,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

