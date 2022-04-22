Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.61% and a negative net margin of 74.26%.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

