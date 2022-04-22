Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

