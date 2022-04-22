Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 232,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,230,982. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,133,000 after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,550,000 after buying an additional 99,250 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 425,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

