Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.82.

Shares of MRU stock traded down C$0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market cap of C$16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. Metro has a one year low of C$55.50 and a one year high of C$73.54.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.1000002 EPS for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

